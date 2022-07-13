Meghan Markle’s ‘secluded table’ demands earn her sarcastic ‘Princess’ title

file footage

Meghan Markle is said to enjoy a lavish life with Prince Harry in Montecito, California, where she is often known to demand ‘secluded’ tables when going out, as per an insider quoted by Closer magazine.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped down as working members of the Royal Family in 2020, swiftly moving to the US where they now live in Montecito with their two kids.



While the couple keeps a low profile, the source revealed that Meghan has a ‘lot more going on’ in her new life in the US.

According to the insider: “There’s a lot more going on in Meghan’s world than people think, she just keeps it very private these days but her royal status gives her a lot of leverage.”

The source further shared that the Duchess of Sussex ‘heads into LA every week or so’, where she “loves driving around to go to the same hiking trails that she used to visit back in the day, well off the beaten track.”

“Often she’ll head off just herself and the dogs, which gives her time to reflect,” the insider continued.

Meghan’s ‘Princess’ title is also well-earned, with the Duchess reportedly ensuring that she is secluded away from public when she’s out to eat at restaurants.

“If she’s going into Beverly Hills or West Hollywood for lunch or dinner, she’ll generally call ahead and request a table that is completely secluded,” the source said.