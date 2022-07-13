Meghan Markle loses language control after a 'couple of drinks'

Meghan Markle has an 'unladylike' habit of swearing after drinking.

The Duchess of Sussex, who tried her hand at blog writing with Tig, talked about New Year resolutions in 2016 promising never to bite her nails and stop swearing.

“Run a marathon. Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. Re-learn French," wrote Meghan.



“These make my New Year’s resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year.

“The marathon hasn’t happened. The swearing comes in lulls triggered by being overworked or feeling mighty cheeky after a couple drinks.”

She wrote: “This year I resolve to not have a resolution. If I can’t run a marathon, that’s okay. (I’m getting older – my knees are bothering me.)

“If it takes me a couple more years to lock down that French tutor and nail the language j’adore oh so much, that’s cool too.

“My nails will be fine, and if I toss out a four letter word once in a blue moon, well frankly I think it adds character.

“For this new year, the only thing I aim to do is to approach life playfully. To laugh and enjoy, to keep my standards high but my level of self-acceptance higher," affirmatively wrote Meghan.