‘Dramatic’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry made Firm into ‘soap opera’

Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of making the Firm look like a soap opera in the eyes of the rest of the world.

The former Daily Mail Showbiz editor Nicole Lampert issued this accusation against the Sussexes.

The claim has been made in a Newsweek piece that goes on to detail how ‘well’ the Royal Family seems to be without Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their midst.

She started off by admitting, “It was a soap opera. Everyone knows the narrative that’s coming.”

“The feeling is that drama and everything that comes with it has left. Let the rest of the royal family get on with it.”

Before concluding she even accused Meghan of using the royals for their ‘power’ and using it as an ‘extension’ into the celebrity world. 

