Meghan Markle has 'a lot going on in her world': 'Her royal status gives leverage'

Meghan Markle has 'a lot going on in her world': 'Her royal status gives her leverage'

Meghan Markle is living her dream life with husband Prince Harry in US.

The 40-year-old Duchess, who lives in an £11million nine-bed mansion with her family in Santa Barbara, takes great advantage of her former life as a senior royal.



An insider told Closer Magazine: “There’s a lot more going on in Meghan’s world than people think.

"Her royal status gives her a lot of leverage.

“She spends most of her time in Montecito, but she heads into LA every week or so.

“Meghan loves driving around LA to go to the same hiking trails that she used to visit back in the day, well off the beaten track.

“Often she’ll head off just herself and the dogs [Pula and Guy], which gives her time to reflect.”

Meghan previously revealed in her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, that she likes a slow-paced morning, with meditation, journaling and hot yoga. She wrote: “On my perfect day, I would wake up late, take my dogs for a walk, do some yoga before a perfect sashimi lunch.”

The source added: “With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal.

“Having said that, he might be fine with it right now – but you have to wonder for how much longer.”