 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle has 'a lot going on in her world': 'Her royal status gives leverage'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Meghan Markle has a lot going on in her world: Her royal status gives her leverage
Meghan Markle has 'a lot going on in her world': 'Her royal status gives her leverage'

Meghan Markle is living her dream life with husband Prince Harry in US.

The 40-year-old Duchess, who lives in an £11million nine-bed mansion with her family in Santa Barbara, takes great advantage of her former life as a senior royal.

An insider told Closer Magazine: “There’s a lot more going on in Meghan’s world than people think.

"Her royal status gives her a lot of leverage.

“She spends most of her time in Montecito, but she heads into LA every week or so.

“Meghan loves driving around LA to go to the same hiking trails that she used to visit back in the day, well off the beaten track.

“Often she’ll head off just herself and the dogs [Pula and Guy], which gives her time to reflect.”

Meghan previously revealed in her now defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, that she likes a slow-paced morning, with meditation, journaling and hot yoga. She wrote: “On my perfect day, I would wake up late, take my dogs for a walk, do some yoga before a perfect sashimi lunch.”

The source added: “With all this speculation around her political career ambitions, everyone thinks Harry would be happy at the idea of being First Gentleman if she accomplishes her long-term goal.

“Having said that, he might be fine with it right now – but you have to wonder for how much longer.”

More From Entertainment:

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards

Key nominations for 74th Emmy Awards
Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo

Zendaya expresses delight at Emmy Awards nomination: Photo
Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne

Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne
Meghan Markle 'shocked' royals 'managing very well' without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'shocked' royals 'managing very well' without Prince Harry

Gerard Pique reportedly splits with waitress after Shakira threatens to expose his secrets

Gerard Pique reportedly splits with waitress after Shakira threatens to expose his secrets
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fake royal trip' to NYC has been put on ice

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'fake royal trip' to NYC has been put on ice
Ed Sheeran discloses the name of his second daughter: ‘Works perfectly for her'

Ed Sheeran discloses the name of his second daughter: ‘Works perfectly for her'
Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin: ‘Perfect for each other’

Bradley Cooper reportedly dating Huma Abedin: ‘Perfect for each other’
Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian dismisses rumours she is back together with Kanye West
‘Squid Game’ makes history with 14 nods for Emmy Awards

‘Squid Game’ makes history with 14 nods for Emmy Awards
Johnny Depp wants court to ‘shoot down’ Amber Heard’s plea for juror investigation

Johnny Depp wants court to ‘shoot down’ Amber Heard’s plea for juror investigation
BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

BTS documentary series, concert coming to Disney streaming services

Latest

view all