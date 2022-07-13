Prince William, Harry asked to drop 'vulgarity' to follow dignified Princess Anne

Prince William and Prince Harry are asked to learn from aunt Princess Anne about handling 'frosty' relationships.

Royal expert Jane Moore recently spoke about how the Queen's daughter reunited with ex-husband Mark Phillip for his daughter's wedding last week.

The couple played a united front despite personal tensions since the royals consider it 'vulgur' to display 'bruised emotions' to the world.



Writing for the Sun, Mr Moore said the Cambridges and Sussexes "some much-needed perspective" over their disagreement.



She wrote: "If the Phillips clan can show unity after everything they’ve been through, surely a little squabble over bridesmaids’ tights can be resolved?"

Princess Anne married Mark Phillips while she was still "lovestruck" with Andrew Parker-Bowles.

She wrote: "So he went on to marry, you’ve guessed it, a young woman called Camilla, who ended up having an affair with Princess Anne’s brother, Charles, and is now our future Queen Consort.

"If all of the above played out on The Jeremy Kyle Show, there would be widespread castigation about declining morals that threaten the very fabric of society, blah, blah, blah".

Ms Moore said the royal's "disdain" for vulgarity usually "prevents them from behaving badly after a split - hence the hotchpotch of exes, currents and blended siblings who pitched up to celebrate Stephanie’s wedding".