 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla shares ‘darker side’ of her life to mark milestone birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

file footage

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, opened up about her life in the country in an article for Country Life magazine as the guest editor on her 75th birthday this week, sharing just how ‘dark’ it can get in the countryside.

According to Express UK, Camilla penned an article as the guest editor of Country Life in which she revealed the dark side of countryside life that is so often glossed over by picturesque landscapes.

While life in the countryside can be idyllic, the Duchess of Cornwall shared how it can also mean increased crime rates and cases of domestic violence owing to ‘physical isolation’.

In her article, Camilla wrote: “On these pages, I have sought also to explore challenging subjects: the ever-increasing rise in rural crime, the struggles faced by family farms that can, tragically, result in suicide, and the uniquely difficult circumstances of those experiencing domestic abuse in remote areas.”

“The latter is a cause that is particularly close to my heart: I know that physical isolation is often used to advantage by perpetrators and that victims in rural areas find it harder to reach out to seek help…”

She further added: “…Especially in close-knit communities where everyone knows one another and where support services might be more limited.”

"Crucially, however, there is hope and there are steps that each one of us, whatever our circumstances, can take to help. All of us can have a role to play both in listening and in speaking out about this too-often hidden crime,” Camilla further stated. 


More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top

Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top
Amber Heard's motion to set aside verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case rejected: report

Amber Heard's motion to set aside verdict in Johnny Depp defamation case rejected: report
Lea Michele dedicates heartfelt post for late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his death anniversary

Lea Michele dedicates heartfelt post for late boyfriend Cory Monteith on his death anniversary
Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos with kids

Kim Kardashian shares stunning photos with kids

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice seen with Meghan Markle's best friend

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter Princess Beatrice seen with Meghan Markle's best friend
Britney Spears calls police for safety as she runs out of gas on LA's freeway

Britney Spears calls police for safety as she runs out of gas on LA's freeway
Lizzo shares special moment after Emmy nominations

Lizzo shares special moment after Emmy nominations
Madonna slays in black lace top, shorts and fishnet tights as she steps out for dinner in NYC

Madonna slays in black lace top, shorts and fishnet tights as she steps out for dinner in NYC
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney shares special moment with mother in sweet video

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney shares special moment with mother in sweet video
Kate Middleton was once forced to miss her 'hero' Murray's historic win: Here's why

Kate Middleton was once forced to miss her 'hero' Murray's historic win: Here's why
Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter

Cardi B admits she has never hired a nanny for her daughter
Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report

Johnny Depp emerges unharmed from another case ahead of Amber Heard's new plea: report

Latest

view all