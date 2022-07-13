 
Wednesday Jul 13 2022
Reese Witherspoon serves a killer look in green miniskirt and white top

Wednesday Jul 13, 2022

Reese Witherspoon slayed her gorgeous look with utter perfection as she was spotted with her husband Jim Toth at Claridge's Hotel during their trip to London on Wednesday.

The Big Little Lies star stunned onlookers with her gorgeous pictures as she aced the green pattern mini skirt which she teamed up with a white top while clutching a straw bag.

The star was a sight to witness as her hair was made neat and she opted for less makeup.

She's in town after attending the premiere of her new film Where The Crawdads Sing on Monday in New York City, which she is a producer of.

Reese is producing the new mystery drama — which will be released on July 15 — after selecting the novel by Delia Owens for her popular book club shortly after it was published in 2018.

