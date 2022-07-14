Fans in rage as 2022 Emmys snub ‘Stranger Things’ stars Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown

 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations have been revealed, and shows including Succession, Squid Gamed and Better Call Saul have received numerous record-breaking number of nominations.

While Netflix’s blockbuster sci-fi series Stranger Things has also received its fair share, bagging 13 nominations for this year’s awards ceremony. However, several of the show’s actors have been snubbed, which has left fans furious.

The show has received 13 nominations overall, and the fact that not a single one of them went to Sadie Sink and Millie Bobby Brown, who gave standout performances as Max Mayfield and Eleven, has been a disappointment.

Angered netizens turned to Twitter and spoke about how Sadie and Millie have carried the show, especially the latest season and why they deserve a nomination the most.

Here are some reactions:

Stranger Things received widespread acclaim for its fourth season, and a final season will be releasing in 2024.

