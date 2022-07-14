Meghan Markle unlocking 'unparalleled stardom' with lucrative deals: Expert

Meghan Markle is multiplying her stardom with various avenues of fame.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to accompany husband Prince Harry to United Nations coming week, is on a “path to unparalleled stardom.”

Speaking during the 2021 Channel 5 documentary royal author Dylan Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have also signed multimillion-dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify in a bid to produce content.

“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars.

“It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom," he concluded.

Meghan quit her position as senior royal alongside husband Prince Harry in 2020. The couple now lives with children Archie and Lilibet in California.