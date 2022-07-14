 
Royal family never welcomed Duchess Camilla common children from first marriage

Duchess Camilla's children from first marriage are a separate entity from the royal family.

Camilla, who shares kids Laura and Tom with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles, lives with husband Prince Charles in Windsor. By her marriage to the future King, Camilla is also mother to Prince William and Harry.

As she prepared to celebrate her birthday this Sunday, the future Queen Consort told Vogue: “There won’t be much celebration. I shall spend it with my family and a few friends.”

In 2019, her son Tom admitted that he and his sister are “not quite part of the Royal Family, to be honest.”

“My mother married into it. She’s part of it. We’re the common children. We’re just on the side," he told Good Morning Britain.

Camilla’s biographer Penny Junor reveals: “Her [Camilla] two children, Tom and Laura, who are both married with small children of their own, are all very close and very protective of one another.”

She added: “She utterly dotes on her five grandchildren and sets aside most weekends for them, as well as taking regular holidays in Devon and Scotland.

“She has kept the house in the country that she had before she married the prince and goes there as often as she can, and she is joined there by her family.

