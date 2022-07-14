Noah Schnapp apologizes to Doja Cat after posting their DMs, ‘No hard feelings’ 

 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Stranger Things famed actor Noah Schnapp has finally addressed rapper Doja Cat for calling him out on the internet after the controversy of their leaked private conversation online.

Schnapp, who gained popularity after playing Will Byers on the Netflix’s blockbuster hit horror sci-fi series, revealed to his millions of TikTok followers that the Kiss Me More crooner, 26, had a crush on his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn aka, Eddie Munson.

Without asking for Cat's permission, Schnapp, 17, shared screenshots on the internet. For his act, the Get Into It singer called him out on her social media handle and described his behavior as “borderline snake [expletive].’

Now, the Netflix star revealed that he and Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, are back on speaking terms.


On Wednesday, Schnapp posted a new video on his TikTok – set to the tune of Cat's Kiss Me More and gave fans an update that everything is fine between the pair.

He captioned the video, "Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings."

