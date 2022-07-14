 
entertainment
Ana de Armas opens up about ‘horrifying phase’ after calling it quits with Ben Affleck

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Ana de Armas opens up about ‘horrifying phase’ after calling it quits with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck’s ex Ana de Armas recently confessed that she left Los Angeles because of “all the horrible attention she experienced from media” after her breakup with the actor.

“It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out,” revealed the Knives Out star in an interview with Elle.

The actress continued, “It’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.

For the unversed, Ana and Affleck dated almost for a year from May 2020 to January 2021. The 34-year-old confirmed her relationship with Deep Water co-star on social media.

Following this atrocious media scrutiny, The Gray Man actress made sure to keep her personal life “private”.

“I deleted Twitter years ago, she said, adding, “I have barely been on Instagram for almost a year.”

Reportedly, Ana now lives in New York with her Tinder executive boyfriend Paul Boukadakis.

