Thursday Jul 14 2022
Prince Charles could throw lavish 75th birthday bash for his wife Camilla

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Prince Charles may threw a lavish birthday bash for his wife Camilla as the Duchess of Cornwall will turn 75 on July 17.

It is 25 years since Prince of Wales threw a splendid party for Camilla at Highgrove on her 50th birthday. At that time, Camilla was seen as a controversial figure by some because of the affair between the now married couple.

Charles who left the people wondering with his move at Camilla's 50th birthday. Eighty guests - including Mrs. Parker Bowles’ ex-husband Andrew and his second wife reportedly gathered at Highgrove, Charles’ country estate in southwest England, for canapes followed by a five-course meal and birthday cake, then dancing.

No other royals were reportedly invited. Not surprisingly, Charles’ ex-wife Diana, who has blamed Parker Bowles for destroying the royal marriage, was also left off the guest list.

Now, there are speculations that Prince Charles and Camilla may renew their vows on Sunday as married couple. The Duchess is celebrating her 75th birthday on July 17 and has marked the occasion by guest editing Country Life magazine.

