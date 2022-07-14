 
entertainment
Thursday Jul 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle 'creates new form of celebrity'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 14, 2022

Prince Harrys wife Meghan Markle creates new form of celebrity

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex  is on a "path to unparalleled stardom" as the former Suits star is creating a "new form of celebrity", a royal expert has claimed.

The Duchess, who will turn 41 in August, is enjoying a life of her choice in the £11 million nine-bed mansion in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry and their two children three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

The mum-of-two has been said to choose her clothes and accessories with intent, sometimes based on the meaning or design process behind the piece. Now it seems one style choice "foreshadowed her future" with Prince Harry.

A royal expert has claimed that this puts Meghan on a “path to unparalleled stardom.”

Speaking during the 2021 Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, royal author Dylan Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.

“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom.”

Prince Harry and Meghan's lives in the US are thousands of miles away from the royal world of Windsor, where they resided during their time as working royals.  The couple are set to visit New York next week, where the Duke would address the United Nations during an informal gathering of the UN General Assembly on Monday, which is Nelson Mandela Day.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp appears in good spirits as court rejects Amber Heard’s appeal

Johnny Depp appears in good spirits as court rejects Amber Heard’s appeal
Rihanna oozes charm in all-black attire at art gallery in London

Rihanna oozes charm in all-black attire at art gallery in London
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson kept their second baby a top secret: Here's why

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson kept their second baby a top secret: Here's why
Khloé Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson’s second baby’s gender REVEALED

Khloé Kardashian, ex Tristan Thompson’s second baby’s gender REVEALED
Camila Morrone all set to star with Stranger Things stars for Marmalade

Camila Morrone all set to star with Stranger Things stars for Marmalade
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ breaks major box office record by surpassing THIS film

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ breaks major box office record by surpassing THIS film

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love still going strong

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s love still going strong
Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse of outing with Laura Dern: Photos

Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse of outing with Laura Dern: Photos
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cosies up in new loved-up pics on honeymoon

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz cosies up in new loved-up pics on honeymoon
Prince Charles could throw lavish 75th birthday bash for his wife Camilla

Prince Charles could throw lavish 75th birthday bash for his wife Camilla
Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health

Kim Kardashian’s beach vacay snaps spark backlash, fans worry for North’s health
Kate Middleton shared her ‘terrifying’ experience while expecting Prince George

Kate Middleton shared her ‘terrifying’ experience while expecting Prince George

Latest

view all