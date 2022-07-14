Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle 'creates new form of celebrity'

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is on a "path to unparalleled stardom" as the former Suits star is creating a "new form of celebrity", a royal expert has claimed.



The Duchess, who will turn 41 in August, is enjoying a life of her choice in the £11 million nine-bed mansion in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry and their two children three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

The mum-of-two has been said to choose her clothes and accessories with intent, sometimes based on the meaning or design process behind the piece. Now it seems one style choice "foreshadowed her future" with Prince Harry.



A royal expert has claimed that this puts Meghan on a “path to unparalleled stardom.”

Speaking during the 2021 Channel 5 documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan Vs The Monarchy’, royal author Dylan Howard said: “They’ve created a new standard, and that is one to exploit themselves for profit.



“Meghan is creating a new form of celebrity for herself by securing deals with media conglomerates in the tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. It sets her on a path to unparalleled stardom.”

Prince Harry and Meghan's lives in the US are thousands of miles away from the royal world of Windsor, where they resided during their time as working royals. The couple are set to visit New York next week, where the Duke would address the United Nations during an informal gathering of the UN General Assembly on Monday, which is Nelson Mandela Day.