Beyoncé amasses 3.5 million followers within hours of joining TikTok

Singing sensation Beyonce has finally posted her first TikTok, which includes a Cardi B appearance.

The 40-year-old singer has amassed more than 3.4 million followers within hours of joining the site.

She shared a video of fans dancing and singing along to her recent single Break My Soul, on Thursday afternoon. The one-minute clip featured members of the public as well as American rap superstar Cardi B.

Beyonce captioned the post: “Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B.”