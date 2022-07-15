 
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Faliure’ Prince Harry ‘doesn’t know what he wants’

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry is under fire for letting his memoir be delayed in a ‘move fit for faliures’.

Comedian and actor Diane Spencer made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

She addressed the decision and was even quoted saying, “I don’t think he knows what he wants at all.”

“And I’m not surprised that they haven’t announced this book because [the Sussexes] are supposed to be doing a podcast on Spotify. They’re supposed to be doing a series for Netflix.”

“And he has failed to do any of these things. And he’s supposed to be writing a book. He’s producing no content whatsoever.”

Spencer also added, “His only content is chatting to Oprah. And that’s when he does his tell-alls, which are … tell-some. And they’re not that good.”

“And then Meghan’s version of events, some recollections may vary. I don’t think Harry actually knows what he wants now that he’s been pulled out of the royal family because he’s not in opposition anymore.”


