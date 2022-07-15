 
Friday Jul 15 2022
Britney Spears receives criticism over her remarks on people of Hollywood

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Britney Spears recently lashed out at people of Hollywood in her social media post sparking backlash from her fans.

The Toxic singer took to Instagram to drop a picture with text “God is not nice” with caption, “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???”

“I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood… JUST SAYING!!!!” the singer added.

Some of the fans were quick to point out the star-studded wedding of Spears with Sam Asghari at her home which had some big names from the industry in attendance including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez.

“Homeless people are people, Brit,” one fan commented while another added, “Yet all of the people at your wedding were Hollywood elite…”

“I remember seeing how starved for Hollywood people your wedding was with all the homeless people there,” one user pointed out.

Another chimed in, “Her wedding guest list was literally only the biggest names in Hollywood. Proof that someone else is orchestrating her life, STILL.”

One other user commented, “Kinda dissing the homeless for no reason tho,” while another asked the Princess of Pop, “Didn’t see you inviting many homeless people at your wedding tho?”

“You literally invited Hollywood to your wedding,” another wrote.



