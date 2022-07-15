Queen Elizabeth congratulates Joanna Lumley for Damehood

British Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family congratulated British actress, author and activist Joanna Lumley for receiving the Damehood.



Joanna Lumley received her honour during Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

The Princess Royal, Princess Anne awarded Dame Joanna with her honour for services to drama, entertainment and charitable causes.

Posting a photo of the new dame holding her award on its Twitter handle, the official account for the royals wrote: 'Congratulations Dame Joanna Lumley!

“At today's Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace, The Princess Royal awarded Dame Joanna with her honour for services to Drama, Entertainment and Charitable Causes.”

Later, the actress insisted she has no plans to retire from acting yet and will carry on.

She is best known for playing Patsy in Absolutely Fabulous.