Princess Charlene delights tourists during Palace tour: see pics

Princess Charlene of Monaco delighted tourists during the visit to Monaco’s Palace on Monday.

The 44-year-old princess, dressed up in a sleeveless black Louis Vuitton jacket and white pants, candidly hugged the tourists and also posed for photos with the group.

The mum-of-two, joined by her husband Prince Albert enjoyed the newly displayed palace treasures that hadn't been seen for centuries, reported People.

According to Monaco Tribune, Charlene talked about the Palais Princier before her wedding in 2001.

Photo Credit: Eric Mathon / Courtesy of the Prince's Palace

“This place needs a woman’s touch,” she said. “You can tell that a woman hasn’t lived here for a while. I want to make some big changes to the interiors to modernize it and liven it up.”

Charlene spent 10 months in her native South Africa last year after contracting a life-threatening infection that later required surgery.

She came back to Monaco in November for a few days before leaving for a Swiss treatment facility.