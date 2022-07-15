 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

File Footage 

Jennifer Lopez cut a stylish figure as she was spotted arriving at her dance studio in a glamorous sporty outfit.

The Hollywood diva turned heads with her gorgeous look yet again while she flaunted her hour-glass figure.

JLo sported a black Kith sport crop top with long sleeves paired with black stretch pants and matching Nike sneakers.

The Marry Me actor had her honey blonde tresses tied in a ponytail while she accessorized her look with stylish shades and silver hoop earrings.

Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail


Picture Credits: Daily Mail
Picture Credits: Daily Mail

The 52-year-old mother of two was captured leaving her luxurious car while she carried a large white handbag.

Lopez revealed her beauty secrets in her On The JLo newsletter while she stressed on the importance of a good night's sleep.

“We don't value sleep. We value grinding and working hard - and admittedly, nobody gets caught up in that rat race more than me,” Ben Affleck’s fiancée shared.

“I've found however, that sleep to me is the most underrated beauty secret out there. It's one of the tenets of JLo Beauty and part of my 5S's: Sunscreen, Serum, Supplements, (vivir) Sano and SLEEP!” she added.

“Getting at least 7 to 9 hours of sleep each night can be a game changer,” Lopez noted.


More From Entertainment:

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022
Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children

Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship
Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move
Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split

Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split
Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice

Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look
Kanye West returns to Instagram

Kanye West returns to Instagram
Ryan Reynolds wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture for his teenager fan

Ryan Reynolds wins hearts with his heartwarming gesture for his teenager fan
Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look

Kim Kardashian beats New York heat with her black leather look

Latest

view all