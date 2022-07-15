 
entertainment
Friday Jul 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 15, 2022

Keanu Reeves is more than interested in playing live-action Batman.

At Wednesday's L.A. premiere of DC League of Super-Pets, in which Reeves, 57, voices Batman, the actor told Extra how much he enjoyed stepping into the role — even if just briefly.

"I love Batman as a character and I love him in the comic books, the films, so to get the opportunity to voice — to play — Batman was awesome," he said.

Though fans will only hear Reeve's voice as the caped crusader in the upcoming animated film, the actor said stepping into the role in a live-action film has "always been a dream."

"But there's … Pattinson's got Batman right now and he's doing awesome, so maybe down the road," he said referring to Batman's latest live-action film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson. "Maybe when they need an older Batman."


More From Entertainment:

Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos
Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview

Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview
Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics
Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children

Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship
Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling ‘really weird’ in limbo since US move
Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split

Gerard Pique spotted listening to Shakira’s song after shocking split
Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice

Queen Elizabeth in good spirits as she pays surprise visit to hospice
‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals Will’s identity in coming season

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look

Photos: Lizzo steals hearts with her gorgeous look

Latest

view all