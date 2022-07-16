 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Meghan's absence from Philip's funeral revealed

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeths reaction to Meghans absence from Philips funeral revealed

Queen Elizabeth was releieved that Meghan Markle did not attend Prince Philip's funeral, according to a new book.

Philip died days after Harry and Meghan sat for an explosive tell-all interview with TV legend Oprah Winfrey.

The Sun reported that the book titled 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors' claims the monarch told her most trusted staff that she was relieved Meghan did not attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

Author of the book Tom Bower alleges that she told her aides on the day of the funeral: “Thank goodness.”

In the book the author details how the Queen made the observation at Windsor as she prepared to go St George's Chapel for the service, where the world watched as she sat alone due to Covid restrictions.

Prince Harry returned to the UK to attend the funeral of his grandfather without his family.

"Meghan had cited her seven months' pregnancy as the reason for not travelling.

Buckingham Palace last night declined to comment on the claims made in the book.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez introduces boyfriend to him in Prague

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez introduces boyfriend to him in Prague

Hugh Grant reacts to report about playing Prince Andrew in new film

Hugh Grant reacts to report about playing Prince Andrew in new film

Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Kensington Palace issues statement on Prince William's Earthshot Prize

Kim Kardashian shares special moment with daughters in sweet post

Kim Kardashian shares special moment with daughters in sweet post
Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman

Keanu Reeves shows desire to play live-action Batman
Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos

Ellie Goulding sets hearts racing with her captivating photos
Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview

Kris Jenner discusses importance of family in latest interview
Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022

Julianna Moore will be jury president for Venice Film Festival 2022
Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her incredible physique in sportswear: Pics
Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children

Eva Mendes elaborates why she wants her bring boredom back for her children
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez talks of relationship
Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Robert Downey Jr is a ‘saviour of Armie Hammer: Here’s why

Latest

view all