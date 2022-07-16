Dakota Johnson’s ‘Persuasion’ fails to impress film critics: ‘Torture’

Dakota Johnson’s starrer Persuasion, the adaptation of Jane Austen’s famous novel, failed to impress film critics, who have branded it as a ‘torture.’

The experts believe that the Fifty Shades of Grey actor has been “woefully miscast” in the Netflix film based on the classic tale according to report published by The Independent.

Clarisse Loughrey, film critic for the media outlet wrote, “At no point do you ever get the sense that anyone’s actually read Persuasion.”

“For those with even the slightest affinity for Austen’s work, it’s vaguely mortifying to watch – seeing one of her most beautifully moulded protagonists, a sorrowful vessel hounded by the ghosts of lost love, stripped of her poetry and reduced to an Instagram caption about the pitfalls of millennial dating,” she added.

Bustle Magazine's Leigh Davies expressed her views in a tweet, writing, “The PERSUASION embargo is up so I can finally say that it is the worst Austen adaptation I have ever seen.”

“Absolutely inexcusable. Abolish Netflix. Abolish Dakota Johnson,” she added while giving the film one star.

Wendy Ide of The Guardian called the film “a travesty” while Tim Robey of The Telegraph is of the view that Cracknell’s adaptation “comes with almost a total disregard for its supposed source material”.

Meanwhile, Daily Mail’s Brian Viner called the film “torture” and “truly dreadful."