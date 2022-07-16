 
Prince William becomes President with new environment role

Prince William has become President as Earhtshot Prize makes independent charity.

The Duke of Cambridge will also be joined by four trustees – M Sanjayan, Jason Knauf, Zoe Ware, and Jean Christophe Gray.

Lord Hague, Chair of The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said: "It is with great pride that we see The Earthshot Prize become an independent charity today.

"It is the most ambitious project Prince William and The Royal Foundation have delivered to date and is a shining example of what can be achieved when leaders, businesses and people work together to tackle one of society’s greatest challenges."

He added: "The Prize has already achieved extraordinary impact, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the team over the coming decade, which we know to be critical in the mission to repair our planet."

