Chris Rock enjoys romantic vacay with girlfriend as Will Smith still ‘apologetic’

Chris Rock is reportedly spending a gleeful time on a romantic vacation with girlfriend Lake Bell amidst the reports of Will Smith still being ‘apologetic’ for smacking the comedian at Oscars 2022.

According to Daily Mail, the 57-year-old comedian was recently spotted donning a bright smile in Croatia with his new ladylove.

The lovebirds first sparked dating rumours last month in June with their loved-up outing. However, the couple has been officially dating for a few months out of the public eye.

Actor Woody Harrelson and a few other friends joined the couple during the getaway.

Photo Credit: Daily Mail

The outlet reported that they ‘all appeared to be in incredibly high spirits’.

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart recently updated on the King Richard star’s condition after his controversial move.

During his conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Hart said, “Will is apologetic, you know, he's in a better space, of course, than what he was after.”

“People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward,” he added.

“I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it,” Hart continued. “I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.”