Saturday Jul 16 2022
Princess Diana 'still' loved by Britons, Duchess Camilla not forgiven yet

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Princess Diana's admirers have increased in loyalty and numbers over the years, says expert.

The new generation, that might not know Princess Diana as the older ones do, still hold a soft corner for the Princess of Wales, making Duchess Camilla and villain in her life.

GMB host Susanna Reid shared that the British public has not moved on from the love of Diana.

He said: "I don't think they have moved on, to be completely honest with you.

"You can see that in the polling that YouGov does, for example. People in the 1990s took Diana's side in this dispute and actually the younger generations growing up now feel just as strongly I think as people did back then."

Mr Royston added: "They love Diana. They love the legacy that she left, her humanitarian streak, her warmth and kindness and they feel she was the victim of an injustice basically.

“That she was, to use Diana's own words, 'a lamb to the slaughter' when she married Charles."

