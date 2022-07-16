 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sparked dating rumours with Rory McIlroy before meeting Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Meghan Markle sparked dating rumours with Rory McIlroy before meeting Prince Harry
Meghan Markle sparked dating rumours with Rory McIlroy before meeting Prince Harry

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and British professional golfer Rory McIlroy had sparked romance rumours before she met Duke of Sussex Prince Harry.

According to a report by the Express UK, the 33-year-old golfer sparked rumours that he was dating the former Suits star after their joint social media challenge before she met her now husband Prince Harry.

As per the report, Meghan Markle took part in the Ice Bucket Challenge after Rory McIlroy nominated her in 2014.

She accepted the golfer’s challenge and threw a bucket of water over her head.

Later, they were also spotted enjoying a meal in Dublin.

Fans of Meghan and Rory McIlroy started speculating they could be dating.

However, they had dismissed dating rumours and confirmed they were nothing more than friends.

More From Entertainment:

Rapper Kodak Black taken into custody with alleged oxycodone pills, cash possession

Rapper Kodak Black taken into custody with alleged oxycodone pills, cash possession
Errol Musk’s ex-wife addresses ‘unplanned child’ with stepdaughter

Errol Musk’s ex-wife addresses ‘unplanned child’ with stepdaughter
Fans spot Devin Booker in Kendall Jenner’s vacation snaps after split

Fans spot Devin Booker in Kendall Jenner’s vacation snaps after split
Ricky Martin responds to accusations of ‘inappropriate romantic link’ with nephew

Ricky Martin responds to accusations of ‘inappropriate romantic link’ with nephew
Joe Jonas’ lovely tribute for wife Sophie Turner will melt your heart!

Joe Jonas’ lovely tribute for wife Sophie Turner will melt your heart!
Queen’s estate threatened with ‘serious shooting incidents’

Queen’s estate threatened with ‘serious shooting incidents’
Dua Lipa puts fit physique on display in cropped tracksuit: pics

Dua Lipa puts fit physique on display in cropped tracksuit: pics
‘I’m aware of my passion:’ Britney Spears sings powerful new version of 'Baby One More Time'

‘I’m aware of my passion:’ Britney Spears sings powerful new version of 'Baby One More Time'
Beyoncé asked to change movie poster for making her look ‘too thin’

Beyoncé asked to change movie poster for making her look ‘too thin’

Pippa Middleton leaves London for good days after welcoming third child

Pippa Middleton leaves London for good days after welcoming third child
Elon Musk’s relationship with dad Errol Musk: ‘Unplanned child?’

Elon Musk’s relationship with dad Errol Musk: ‘Unplanned child?’
What Archie calls parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'Heartwarming'

What Archie calls parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: 'Heartwarming'

Latest

view all