Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Johnny Depp accused of ‘pity-poor-me shtick’: ‘It’s juvenile!’
Johnny Depp’s “pity-poor-me shtick” has been put on blast for its ‘robotic’ sounds and ‘juvenile’ percussive accompaniment.

Michael Hann issued this accusation in his new piece for The Guardian.

The piece started off with a blow-by-blow description of the “pity-poor-me shtick” Depp is being accused of employing.

Hann even shot down the musical serenade and admitted “They [got] a handful of tracks that are plainly meant to play to Depp’s image, and his own self-perception, including two he wrote.”

“Those two – unsurprisingly, given the quality of the other compositions – are the weakest musically, if the most revealing lyrically.”

He even referenced the lyrics in one of the songs, and explained how the words“’You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch / You keep serving up fast to make a barrel of fish’.”

Is “punctuated by a down pitched voice intoning ‘Big time … [expletive]’ as a percussive accompaniment. It’s juvenile and asinine and just not very good.”

