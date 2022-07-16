Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert

Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert of Monaco marked their 11th wedding anniversary on July 2.



According to a report by the Hello Magazine, Prince Albert had presented a stunning wedding gift to Charlene when they got married in 2011.

He had gifted Charlene a diamond and sapphire Ocean tiara featuring 1,200 precious stones, however, she is rarely spotted wearing it to the royal events.

The report claims, Princess Charlene has turned her wedding gift from the husband into a necklace for a few rare outings.

Most recently, Princess Charlene rewore the tiara for a reception in the gardens of the Prince's Palace, seemingly expressing her love for the husband.

She donned dark blue ruffled dress with a statement necklace, which was one of the glittering ocean pendants on a silver chain.

The tiara, which features wave-like symbols, is said to be a tribute to Charlene's love of water and career as an Olympic swimmer from Prince Albert.