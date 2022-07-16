 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

FileFootage

Prince William and Prince Charles have different views when it comes to sharing private information about the royal family, an expert said.

During his discussion on the Royal Round-Up, Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer said, “Private basically just means ‘we don’t want the press to know about that.”

“And it’s a catch-all phrase. Sometimes members of the royal family will go on trips that have been possibly not funded by the taxpayer but funded by the queen,” he explained.

“And they will have taxpayer-funded police officers with them. They will publicize what they’re doing but they won’t invite the media along because, well, it’s a private trip.”

The expert further said: “I think if you speak to people who work for the royal household, they will say that what is private and what isn’t often depends on the individual members of the royal family.”

Comparing Charles and William, Palmer said, “I think Prince Charles and Camilla are pretty relaxed about quite a lot of things that others think.”

On the other hand, Palmer said that the Duke of Cambridge is “more of a control freak about what he wants the public to know about his life and what he doesn’t.”

“They just all have varying degrees of what they think is right for the public to know,” Palmer added.

More From Entertainment:

Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+

Disney plans to raise monthly subscription fee for ESPN+
Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside

Why Ed Sheeran named his second daughter after a planet? Details inside
Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?

Kevin Spacey dropping out of THIS movie over sexual assault charges?
Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren

Camilla learns to use TikTok from grandchildren
Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William

Prince Harry’s memoir release ‘vows’ to destroy Prince William
Victoria Beckham under fire after TikTok debut: ‘Not the best time!’

Victoria Beckham under fire after TikTok debut: ‘Not the best time!’
Kylie Jenner fans lambast over ‘private jets’ display on social media: Photo

Kylie Jenner fans lambast over ‘private jets’ display on social media: Photo
Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert

Princess Charlene expresses her love for Prince Albert
Johnny Depp accused of ‘pity-poor-me shtick’: ‘It’s juvenile!’

Johnny Depp accused of ‘pity-poor-me shtick’: ‘It’s juvenile!’
Johnny Depp getting ‘revenge’ against Amber Heard: ‘Who decides this?’

Johnny Depp getting ‘revenge’ against Amber Heard: ‘Who decides this?’
Rapper Kodak Black taken into custody with alleged oxycodone pills, cash possession

Rapper Kodak Black taken into custody with alleged oxycodone pills, cash possession
Errol Musk’s ex-wife addresses ‘unplanned child’ with stepdaughter

Errol Musk’s ex-wife addresses ‘unplanned child’ with stepdaughter

Latest

view all