Prince William, Charles divided over what is private and public

Prince William and Prince Charles have different views when it comes to sharing private information about the royal family, an expert said.



During his discussion on the Royal Round-Up, Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer said, “Private basically just means ‘we don’t want the press to know about that.”

“And it’s a catch-all phrase. Sometimes members of the royal family will go on trips that have been possibly not funded by the taxpayer but funded by the queen,” he explained.

“And they will have taxpayer-funded police officers with them. They will publicize what they’re doing but they won’t invite the media along because, well, it’s a private trip.”

The expert further said: “I think if you speak to people who work for the royal household, they will say that what is private and what isn’t often depends on the individual members of the royal family.”

Comparing Charles and William, Palmer said, “I think Prince Charles and Camilla are pretty relaxed about quite a lot of things that others think.”

On the other hand, Palmer said that the Duke of Cambridge is “more of a control freak about what he wants the public to know about his life and what he doesn’t.”

“They just all have varying degrees of what they think is right for the public to know,” Palmer added.