Saturday Jul 16 2022
Queen reacts hilariously as man’s phone rings at crucial moment

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II left everyone surprised with her hilarious reaction to a man’s phone ringing at a crucial moment.

The 96-year-old monarch made a public visit to the £22 million Thames Hospice where she met a stage 4 cancer patient, Graham White and his wife Pat.

However, the meeting turned into a memorable moment when Graham’s phone rang and he immediately reached into his pocket to turn it off.

"Typical, a phone goes off immediately,” the Queen said.

Pat said about his husband’s phone, “I could have killed him! People think the Queen is all stiff upper lip but she has a sense of humour."

The 67-year-old Graham reflected on the moment, “I turned my wife's phone off and I could have sworn mine was off - that was a bit embarrassing."

"The Queen said the building is beautiful and she showed a keen interest in the different treatments for cancer and hoped the new building would help support all the cancer patients here,” Pat said.

