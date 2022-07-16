 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 16 2022
By
Web Desk

American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey
American musician LeAnn Rimes reflects on her mental health journey

American country musician LeAnn Rimes recently opened up about battling anxiety and depression at the young age and how it impacted her mental health.

According to Insider report, Rimes, who rose to fame at 13 with her hit track Blue, became a distinguished singer before she turned 18.

However, the How I Do hit-maker told outlet that all these achievements and success took a toll on her mental health.

She recalled performing with a 104-degree fever and vomiting backstage before she went onstage, all of this stress, led her to depression.

“Being in the public eye from the time I was very young and having to override my humanness I think was a huge part of my experience with anxiety and depression and what was triggering it, she explained.

The crooner mentioned that by the time she reached 30, she realised “she needed to seek professional help”.

“The 30-day stay in the treatment center was life-changing. I loved being in there. And it felt great to have other people going through the same things have that empathy and understanding,” she stated.

Over the years, Rimes had evolved the way she navigated the music career.

“I am much more aware of my own needs and desires and limitations, and I structure my life around that, instead of allowing it to structure me,” she revealed.

Reflecting on her mental health journey, the singer added, “After years of feeling like I had to constantly feed the beast that is the music business, I am trying to slow down and put my sanity first.”

Meanwhile, the singer informed that her music album God’s work will release on September 16 and it took her “three years to complete this one”. 

More From Entertainment:

Katrina Kaif treats fans with snaps of her birthday celebrations

Katrina Kaif treats fans with snaps of her birthday celebrations
Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song

Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song
Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Julia Roberts to be presented with Academy Museum Gala Icon Award

Victoria Beckham faces backlash over TikTok debut video

Victoria Beckham faces backlash over TikTok debut video
Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity

Key aide in Meghan Markle bullying claims gets new role in William’s charity
Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’

Camilla says ‘it’s a nightmare’ grandchildren can’t ‘look you in face’
Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch

Here’s why Blake Lively jokingly warns husband Ryan Reynolds to sleep on couch
Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UN General Assembly

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UN General Assembly
Kevin Smith shares sweet post about Ben Affleck after Ana de Armas recounts ordeal with the actor

Kevin Smith shares sweet post about Ben Affleck after Ana de Armas recounts ordeal with the actor
Camilla's plans for 75th birthday laid bare

Camilla's plans for 75th birthday laid bare
Prince Harry ‘missed warnings Meghan spelled trouble’

Prince Harry ‘missed warnings Meghan spelled trouble’
Jennifer Lawrence radiates glow in blue as she spotted in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence radiates glow in blue as she spotted in NYC

Latest

view all