Saturday Jul 16 2022
Netizens slam Gwen Stefani for ‘culture appropriation’ in her new song

Saturday Jul 16, 2022

Gwen Stefani’s has recently been slammed by netizens after she made an appearance in a music video of her new song Light My Fire along with Sean Paul and Jamaican singer Shenseea.

According to Page Six report, the No Doubt alum could be seen sporting dreadlocks as well as a green and yellow outfit that matches the Jamaican flag while grooving to the music.

Reportedly, this whole look sparked accusations of “cultural appropriation” on Twitter after the song was premiered on Wednesday.

One user wrote, “Gwen Stefani is BACK with a cultural appropriation banger.”

Another quipped, “Ahhhh Gwen Stefani went back to her Jamaican roots. Nature is really healing.”

Someone else penned, “Gwen Stefani even has dread like twists in that video. I am proper screaming. She has seen all the tweets saying her cultural appropriation era is missed and she said BET.”

Earlier in 2019, the songstress responded to the backlash about culture appropriation in a Billboard interview.

“I get a little defensive when people call it culture appropriation, because if we didn’t allow each other to share our cultures, what would we be?” she said.

“You take pride in your culture and have traditions, and then you share them for new things to be created,” added Stefani. 

Watch here:


