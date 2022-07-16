Johnny Depp gives major hint of his return as Captain Jack Sparrow to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp, who's loved for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, as he rocked signature burgundy headband during a recent live on-stage performance with Jeff Beck.

The Hollywood star, 59, who emerged victorious after a six-week long defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, continues to trend on social media as fans request him to patch things with Disney and return to the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.

Depp's recent move suggests as the actor is on the verge of giving in to his fans' demands. He donned Jack Sparrow's signature burgundy headband during a recent live on-stage performance with Jeff has emerged online. His admirers have already begun celebrating his return to the 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' franchise.

Depp reportedly didn't wear the burgundy headband after Disney turned its back on him following allegations of domestic assault from ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp has reportedly seen for the first time since his falling out with Disney wearing the burgundy headband of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp is commonly spotted wearing a black and white polka-dot headgear. So, seeing him wear the colours of the beloved captain of the Black Pearl is pretty significant, sparking his return to the film.



After his victory in defamation trial, a major report came forward claiming that Disney was negotiating a deal worth $301 million to get Depp back into his role, but a spokesperson for the actor claimed the report wasn’t true.

Disney has continued to use his character in Disney Park attractions, including the ride at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort. Jack Sparrow can also be seen in “World of Color” at Disney California Adventure.



Jack Sparrow is Depp’s most recognized and much-adored character, and seeing him wearing that burgundy red headband/bandanna would obviously get people to think of the Disney pirate.