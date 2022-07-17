 
Duchess Camilla was enticed to 'go back to Charles' before wedding with Diana

Duchess Camilla was persuaded by her friends to go back to Prince Charles, while she was still married to Andrew Parker Bowles.

Royal expert Penny Junor in her biography about Camilla in 2017 claims that two of her friends told Camilla to "go back to Charles" while he was set to marry Princess Diana.

The couple's affair first began in 1970s, but the Palace did not let the two marry owing to Camilla having a colourful past life.

Diana did not like Charles' continuous passion for his current wife and on their honeymoon, the Princess of Wales reportedly ripped apart his paintings. 

Charles and Camilla eventually tied the knot on April 9, 2011. The couple has been married eversince. In 2022, the Queen has declared Camilla to get the title of Queen Consort when Charles becomes King.

