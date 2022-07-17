Duchess Camilla has dragged herself out of 'shadow of Diana’s ghost': Expert

Duchess Camilla has a likeable personality and will be a sincere Queen Consort to Prince Charles.

The 75-year-old, who worked hard to get accepted by the royal family even after her marriage to Charles, Camilla has come a long way.

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward reveals that Camilla does not personally enjoy the royal life.

“She’d probably like to retire!” she laughs.

But Ingrid admits that she will be truthful in her future role.

“I’m sure she is full of trepidation, she was not born a Windsor, she does not like travelling, flying, and she is 75. I’m sure she would like a quieter life.

“But she is a young 75 at heart and she is going to do the job her way.

“She has had to live in the shadow of Diana’s ghost and to some extent she always will be the woman who took her place. But it is not top of the list anymore. We are being allowed to see her as something other than that now.

“She is not someone who would push herself there but she has slowly been moved to the forefront.

“Now it is time to step up the plate and she will do the job in her own special style.” She adds: “She is entertaining and fun, she has a twinkle like the Queen Mother had. She will do a good job.”