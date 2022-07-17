Prince Andrew 'embarrassing' photo that can rock the royals if LEAKED

Prince Andrew has a never-before-seen controversial photo, which can shatter the monarchy, says former BBC photographer.



Mark Harrison, who worked on the Duke of York's Newsnight interview, has kept mum on further information about the photo.



But he declared the snap would "embarrass" both the prince and the Royal Family, the Mail on Sunday reports.

A source close to the Newsnight interview, who has personally seen the photo, describes it to be "shocking".

"Our jaws dropped to the floor when we saw it," they said.

"It would cause Andrew much embarrassment – and imagine how high the bar has to be to cause him embarrassment after everything that has happened."



However, it could be revealed in the upcoming film how the BBC got the chat.

In the film, the producers can reveal their own version of "jaw-dropping" image.