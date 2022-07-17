Prince Harry ‘convinced’ Meghan she would be ‘as loved as Diana’: Expert

 
Prince Harry is said to have convinced his wife Meghan Markle that she would be as well-loved by the public as his mother, Princess Diana, was, according to a new book published by royal expert Tom Bower.

Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, is said to delve deep into the Sussex’s royal exit, termed Megxit.

In the aforementioned book, Bower claims that the mega royal rift first began as early as before Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding in 2018, when Prince Charles and the Queen urged the Duchess of Sussex to reach out to her father.

According to Bower, when the Queen requested Meghan to fly to Mexico to speak to her dad, Harry ‘began to sympathise with her rejection of the Palace’s deference and hierarchy’.

The book also includes further claims that Meghan’s delusions of grandeur started when the couple landed in Australia to a great public reception, with The New York Post saying that it ‘convinced them that Meghan could pick up where Harry’s mother left off in terms of garnering goodwill from the public’.

According to Bower himself: “The Sussexes had convinced themselves that their Australian success blessed them with Diana’s magic.”

“The Sussexes failed to consider that Diana’s mass appeal was charged by her vulnerability and cultivated over many years of humanitarianism,” the outlet said about Bower’s book.

“They begin to surround themselves with Hollywood insiders who assured them they could be as popular as the late princess on their own,” the publication further explained.

