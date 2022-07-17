Meghan Markle ‘can’t silence me’, royal author says ahead of bombshell book

file footage

Meghan Markle was reportedly issued an ultimatum by royal author Tom Bower about his new bombshell biography about her and husband Prince Harry, with a royal expert saying Bower told Markle that she ‘can’t silence’ him’.



Investigative royal expert Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, is reportedly chock-full of explosive new claims about Harry and Meghan’s longstanding royal rift since 2020’s Megxit, reported Mirror UK.

Commenting on the book and its contents, royal commentator Sarah Robertson told GB News: “I mean, this book, there are so many more bombshells in it. But yeah, it’s going to send total shockwaves through the Royal Family”

“… And also, through the Sussex camp who have been dreading it. I mean Bower said: 'don’t expect to silence me' to Meghan Markle. He issued that warning. And has he landed a knock-out blow on her, he really has with this,” she added.

“This book is explosive. It is the book that I have been waiting for with bated breath. And I can’t wait to put my hand on the actual whole copy,” Robertson further stated.