 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘can’t silence me’, royal author says ahead of bombshell book

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

file footage

Meghan Markle was reportedly issued an ultimatum by royal author Tom Bower about his new bombshell biography about her and husband Prince Harry, with a royal expert saying Bower told Markle that she ‘can’t silence’ him’.

Investigative royal expert Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, is reportedly chock-full of explosive new claims about Harry and Meghan’s longstanding royal rift since 2020’s Megxit, reported Mirror UK.

Commenting on the book and its contents, royal commentator Sarah Robertson told GB News: “I mean, this book, there are so many more bombshells in it. But yeah, it’s going to send total shockwaves through the Royal Family”

“… And also, through the Sussex camp who have been dreading it. I mean Bower said: 'don’t expect to silence me' to Meghan Markle. He issued that warning. And has he landed a knock-out blow on her, he really has with this,” she added.

“This book is explosive. It is the book that I have been waiting for with bated breath. And I can’t wait to put my hand on the actual whole copy,” Robertson further stated. 

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall

Brad Pitt sets summer fashion goals in orange suit at ‘Bullet Train’ Paris photocall
Penelope Disick takes a jibe at Kendall Jenner in new video

Penelope Disick takes a jibe at Kendall Jenner in new video
What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside

What happened to Brooklyn Beckham's £1 million contract with Superdry? Deets inside
Prince Harry ‘convinced’ Meghan she would be ‘as loved as Diana’: Expert

Prince Harry ‘convinced’ Meghan she would be ‘as loved as Diana’: Expert
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson parties with multiple women in Greece
Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game

Travis Scott to perform at high-profile bash before MLB All-Star Game
Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting

Meghan Markle balcony verdict 'vetoed' by Prince Charles in Windsor meeting
Prince Andrew 'embarrassing' photo that can rock the royals if LEAKED

Prince Andrew 'embarrassing' photo that can rock the royals if LEAKED
Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic

Camilla looks classy as she poses for her 75th birthday portrait: see pic
Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George

Kate Middleton ‘caught in the middle’ with Prince William, George
John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time

John Cena ties knot with wife Shay Shariatzadeh for second time
Prince George ‘doesn’t hold back what he wants’ with Prince William, Kate Middleton?

Prince George ‘doesn’t hold back what he wants’ with Prince William, Kate Middleton?

Latest

view all