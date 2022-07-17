 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 17 2022
Prince Charles ‘wasn’t allowed’ to marry Camilla earlier for THIS reason

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

file footage

Prince Charles and Camilla enjoyed a long romance, however, the future monarch ended up married to Diana while his ladylove was married to another man. And according to The Daily Star, Charles and Camilla were held back by more than one reason.

Charles and Camilla’s story is just as complicated as it seems from the outside, and perhaps more, with royal tradition and chance encounters keeping them apart for decades before getting the chance to finally tie the knot in 2005.

Prince Charles was notably married to Princess Diana in 1981, almost a decade after Camilla tied the knot with Parker-Bowles, however their affair meant both marriages eventually broke down.

As per The Daily Star, there are multiple reasons behind Charles not marrying Camilla in the first place, with the first one being her past.

According to the outlet, “the Royal Family reportedly didn't see Camilla as a fit Princess”, and According to a royal expert, Sally Bedell Smith, she was considered an "experienced woman".

“The Royals were thought to have preferred an innocent girl to marry Prince Charles,” the outlet further shared, and thus Princess Diana was secured for marriage with the future King Charles.

Another major reason for Charles and Camilla being separated early on was a false engagement announcement made by Camilla’s father in The Times newspaper, which resulted in a real engagement for her. 

