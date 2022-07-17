Meghan Markle accused of ‘manipulating’ media over Prince Harry romance

file footage

Meghan Markle was accused of ‘manipulating’ the media after she reportedly complained about Vanity Fair running a headline covering her relationship with Prince Harry instead of her philanthropy, as per a new bombshell book by royal author Tom Bower.



Meghan was reportedly also accused of ‘using’ her relationship with Prince Harry to ‘promote’ herself in Hollywood as per Bower commenting on the 2017 Vanity Fair cover story in his new book.

In his book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Bower claimed that Meghan’s Vanity Fair cover story headline that read ‘Wild About Harry’ triggered sensational reactions.

As per Bower: “Like a thunderclap, the interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship with Harry to promote herself. The Hollywoodisation of the Royal Family had sealed Meghan's fate as Harry's fiancée. “

At the time, Bower says Meghan was ‘furious’ over Vanity Fair choosing to focus on her relationship with Harry and not on her philanthropic work, and even complained to the interviewer, Sam Kashner, about it.

And Kashner, as per Bower, recalled: “Meghan complained because she wasn't presented in the way she wanted. She demanded the media do what she expected. I felt manipulated.”