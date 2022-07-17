 
Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle ‘needs more complex security’ than Prince Harry?

Experts have just stepped forward to outline the ‘complex’ security needs of Meghan Markle as a person of color.

Royal biographer and author Daniela Elser made this claim in her new piece for The New Zealand Herald.

She started by pointing out the Royal Family’s love for each other and assured Sussex fans that the Firm isn’t “so cold-blooded” that they’d be ok with harming the couple, or their kids over a security row.

“Likewise surely (hopefully) everyone involved in the decision-making about their protection would be cognisant of the very horrible fact that the Sussexes' security needs, as the only branch of the Queen's family to include a person of colour, are sadly always going to be much more complex than that of, for example, Princess Anne.”

