Sunday Jul 17 2022
Angelina Jolie makes perfect mother-daughter duo with Zahara in Rome

Sunday Jul 17, 2022

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara left onlookers jaw-dropped amid their outing in Rome.

The Maleficent star was papped holding with her 17-year-old daughter while walking through the streets of the Italian capital.

The mother-daughter duo appeared in high spirits as they donned bright smiles.

The 47-year-old diva wore a white linen ensemble while Zahara rocked a black top and paired it black and white patterned long skirt featuring a slit.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood A-lister has been busy directing her upcoming film Without Blood.

The upcoming movie is based on a novel of the same name by Italian writer Alessandro Baricco.

Jolie will also write, direct and produce the movie which is expected to focus on the brutality of war, and a young girl's attempt to heal from an act of violence.

