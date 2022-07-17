Kate Middleton had to 'hold onto her every girl image' after marrying Prince William

Prince William's sweetheart Kae Middleton had to win over public support early in her life in the royal spotlight by making sure "she did not overstep", a royal expert has claimed

It was important for the Duchess of Cambridge to “hold onto this every girl image” she brought to the family. If Kate had worn head to toe designer from the start, she would have risked alienating the public, claimed Elizabeth Holmes.

"She [The Duchess of Cambridge] worked closely with Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen and that helped her elevate her style game," according to the expert.

Elizabeth Holmes continued: “So, Kate was a commoner. Especially in the British collective thinking, it was really important she did not overstep. If she would have gone out wearing designer head to toe, bespoke from the start, it would have sent a message.



“But instead you just sort of kept going with what she was doing. There are a lot of pictures of Kate and William in their dating years, they dated for a very long time, the public was very familiar with her by the time they announced their engagement, and she stayed true to that.



“And I think that lent a sort of authenticity to her. I think there was certainly a group of people who thought she should up her game a little bit more and she did.

“But it was important for her to hold onto this every girl image and I think it was important for the monarchy as a whole. Because Diana had been the people’s princess, here was one of our people joining those ranks, and there is real power in us as viewers seeing somebody we can relate to.”

