Monday Jul 18 2022
Glee actor Blake Jenner arrested in California

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Police arrested former Glee star Blake Jenner and charged him with DUI recently, according to reprots.

The reports in the US media said that the actor caught the attention of police in the Burbank, California area when he allegedly failed to stop at a red light last Saturday.

TMZ reported that Upon conducting a safety check, it was discovered the 29-year-old actor was driving above the legal blood alcohol content limit.

"People" reported that the actor was released the same day.

It has been reported that Jenner has been asked to appear before court at a later date.

