Jennifer Lopez flaunts wedding ring after tying knot with hubby Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez treated fans with a glimpse of her wedding band after exchanging vows with the love of her life, Ben Affleck.

Taking to Instagram, the Hollywood diva dropped a picture of herself wearing a plain wedding band while she could be seen in bed post walking down the aisle.

“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” the Marry Me star captioned the post referring to Funny Girl's Sadie, Sadie lyrics.

In the picture, the newlywed exuded glow with no-makeup on with the shiny ring in her hand given to her by now-husband Affleck.



"We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives," shared in her newsletter On The JLo.

"They were right when they said, 'all you need is love'. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to," JLo added.

The power couple of Hollywood first got in engaged in 2002 but they had to call off their wedding few days before the ceremony. However, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance last year.

Lopez is a mother to twins Emme and Max while Affleck is a father to daughters Violet, Seraphina and son Samuel.