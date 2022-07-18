 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake confirms run-in with police in Sweden after team initially denies arrest

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Canadian rapper Drake has seemingly confirmed that he had a run-in with the police while he was in Sweden.

The artist confirmed the news of his arrest, which his team initially denied, in a social media post on Sunday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the God’s Plan singer, 35, shared a series of pictures and videos with the caption, “I wanna see Ibiza Chubbs fam….”


One of the photos shows a paper from the Polisen, or the Swedish National Police Board, titled “Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained.”

While the document confirmed all the rumors of his arrest in Sweden, it is still unknown if Drake was arrested for marijuana possession while partying at a nightclub in the country.

In the shared picture of the official document, the lists of a person’s rights, along with next steps, starting with an interrogation, can also be seen.

Rumors were making rounds on social media that the One Dance singer had been arrested on weed-related charges while partying at a Swedish club.

Drake’s team subsequently denied the rumors saying, that he was not arrested and he was in his hotel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

