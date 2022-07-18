 
entertainment
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan felt William, Kate failed to offer recognition she deserved

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

FileFootage

Meghan Markle allegedly was not satisfied with the way Kate Middleton and Prince William treated her during her stay in the UK.

A British author Tom Bower made shocking claims in his scathing book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors.

Tom wrote that the Duchess of Sussex was angry at Buckingham Palace officials who refused to protect her image,

In an excerpt published in The Sun and The Times, Bower said, “Meghan became increasingly fragile, demanding that the Palace staff view the world from her perspective.”

"In self-defence, she demanded retaliation against her critics,” the book alleges.

“Meghan was angry that Palace officials refused to protect her image."

Bower also claimed: "Meghan felt William and Kate were failing to offer the recognition and generosity she deserved"

He added: “Meghan’s manner towards her staff had become self-centred, manipulative and demanding.”

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’

Jennifer Lopez always wanted to take Ben Affleck’s last name after saying ‘I do’
Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?

Prince Harry 'convinced' Prince William was ‘jealous’ of his success?
Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle’s anger at staff ‘fuelled by fury’ at Prince Harry?
Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more

Lady Gaga kicks off ‘The Chromatica Ball’ tour, debuts ‘Free Woman’, ‘Sour Candy’ and more
Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’

Meghan Markle ‘forced demands’ on media ‘wanted it my way’
Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Kourtney Kardashian reveals wedding beauty tips to get ‘flawless’ look

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire catch boat to beachfront in Saint-Tropez
Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look

Kim Kardashian fails to spell Rapunzel as she channels her long blonde hair look
How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’

How Netflix plans to find its inner ‘Star Wars’
Elon Musk ‘bugged’ Amber Heard's car post Johnny Depp separation

Elon Musk ‘bugged’ Amber Heard's car post Johnny Depp separation
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual LA wedding

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck ditch lavish ceremony for fun, casual LA wedding
Kendal Jenner goes on date with mystery man post split from Devin Booker

Kendal Jenner goes on date with mystery man post split from Devin Booker

Latest

view all