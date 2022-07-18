 
entertainment
'Ruthless' Meghan Markle 'no victim': 'Used royals for own gain!'

‘Ruthless’ Meghan Markle ‘no victim’: ‘Used royals for own gain!’

Meghan Markle has come under fire for making herself seem like a ‘victim’ when she was ‘ruthless’ for her own gain, during her time within the Royal Family.

This claim has been made by royal author Tom Bower, in his new book.

Per The Times, the extract from the book reads, “The conference call ended with both the senior royals [the Queen and Prince Charles] perplexed. ‘I was especially sensitive’, Meghan later admitted, ‘to this as I had very recently married into the family and was eager to please them’.”

“In turn, Harry fretted that Meghan needed protection. He sympathised with her resentment of the Palace’s keen sense of deference and hierarchy.”

It even goes on to allege that Meghan Markle seemed completely “isolated and vulnerable,” to the point where no one in the Royal Family ever “suffered as much embarrassment from their own family as Meghan.”

"Meghan Markle is no victim. She has ruthlessly used her Royal title to undermine the Royal Family and the British Monarchy, to advance her own business, media and political agenda."

