Monday Jul 18 2022
'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'

Monday Jul 18, 2022

'Johnny Depp Shot:' US bar sells new drink to help men feeling 'unsafe and scared'

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal feud was the biggest talk on the internet for several weeks.

Despite the final verdict, the discussion on the explosive defamation trial continues to make headlines.

Recently, a bar in the United States has introduced a drink, named after the Pirates of the Caribbean star to help men who are feeling unsafe and scared.


As per the signboard, a customer in the bar can discreetly order the 'Johnny Depp shot' if they are ‘feeling unsafe or scared’.

The picture of the bar’s sign has gone viral on social media for introducing a drink to help men who might need help.

"Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot," the sign says. The sign also lists three types of shots available - Neat, On The Rocks, and With Lime.

When a customer orders a ‘Neat Johnny Depp shot', he will get safely escorted out of the bar with an employee. The other two variants, ’On The Rocks' and ‘With Lime’ will prompt the staff to either call a cab or call the police.

Reacting to the post, one fan commented, “Absolutely amazing! Abuse is not gender related.” Another said, “This is the right step to take.”

"This is so incredible and why it's important that he stood up and we continue to spread awareness for the issues he brought to light," added another. 

